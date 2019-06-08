 

JUNIORI A (2000), Etapa 18

CS Cornu – CS Măneşti 3-0, fără joc

CSO Teleajen Văleni – AFC Brebu 3-0, fără joc

Avântul Măneciu – Petrolistul Boldeşti 3-0, fără joc

Unirea Urlaţi – AFC Băneşti  3-1

ACS Băicoi a stat

# Echipa M V E I GM GP P
1 AFC Băneşti-Urleta 16 12 3 1 65 16 39p
2 ACS Băicoi 16 11 2 3 72 33 35p
3 Unirea Urlaţi 16 10 3 3 56 20 33p
4 CS Măneşti 2013 Coada Izvorului 16 10 2 4 47 30 32p
5 CS Cornu 15 6 1 8 42 42 19p
6 Petrolistul Boldeşti 15 5 1 9 24 51 16p
7 CSO Teleajenul Vălenii de Munte 16 3 2 11 27 52 11p
8 Avântul Măneciu 16 3 2 11 21 53 11p
9 AFC Brebu 16 2 2 12 14 71 8p

*Competiţie rezervată juniorilor născuţi în/după 1 ianuarie 2000.

JUNIORI B (2002), Etapa 24

 

Sportul Valea Călugărească – CS Ceptura 3-0, fără joc

AS Târgşorul Vechi  Stănceşti- CSO Plopeni 3-0, fără joc

Petrolul Ologeni – HM Câmpina 3-0, fără joc
AS Strejnic – Luceafărul Drajna 3-0, fără joc

AS Strachiojd – Unirea Urlaţi 9-3

CS Blejoi – Tricolorul Breaza 2-1

# Echipa M V E I GM GP P
1 CSO Tricolorul Breaza 22 21 0 1 145 12 63p
2 CS Blejoi 22 21 0 1 114 17 63p
3 AS Targşorul Vechi Stăncești 22 16 1 5 103 33 49p
4 AS Strejnic 22 13 2 7 85 52 41p
5 Unirea Urlaţi 22 10 3 9 53 70 33p
6 Sportul Valea Călugărească 22 9 2 11 77 74 29p
7 AS Starchiojd 22 9 2 11 66 64 29p
8 CSO Plopeni 22 9 2 11 36 56 29p
9 Hagianu Mircea Junior Câmpina 21 5 2 14 22 58 17p
10 CS Ceptura 22 5 0 17 21 138 15p
11 Petrolul Ologeni 22 4 2 16 33 95 14p
12 Luceafărul Drajna 21 0 2 19 7 93 2p

*Competiţie rezervată juniorilor născuţi în/după 1 ianuarie 2002.

 

JUNIORI C (2004), PLAY-OFF (locurile 1-6), Etapa 7

 

Petrolul 52 II – Astra 1-3

Petrosport – Petrolul 52         1-6

Savi Sport – HM Câmpina 2-3

# Echipa M V E I GM GP P
1 ACS Petrolul 52 Ploieşti 6 5 0 1 24 3 15p
2 FC Astra Ploieşti 6 5 0 1 23 6 15p
3 Hagianu Mircea Junior Câmpina 7 3 1 3 19 11 10p
4 Petrosport Ploieşti 7 3 1 3 13 18 10p
5 ACS Petrolul 52 Ploieşti 2 7 3 0 4 10 17 9p
6 Savi Sport Ploiești 7 0 0 7 8 42 0p

 

JUNIORI C (2004), PLAY-OUT (locurile 7-12), Etapa 7

 

Tineretul Gura Vitioarei – Petrolul 95           3-0, fără joc

Petrolul 95 – CS Brazi, amânat

CSO Mizil – ACS Şcoala Toder, amânat

# Echipa M V E I GM GP P
1 Petrolul 95 Ploieşti 6 5 1 0 22 8 16p
2 Tineretul Gura Vitioarei 6 4 0 2 14 12 12p
3 ACS Școala de Fotbal AC Toader Ploiești 6 3 1 2 10 13 10p
4 CS Brazi 5 2 0 3 10 6 6p
5 Petrolul 95 Ploieşti 2 5 2 0 3 10 11 6p
6 CSO Mizil 6 0 0 6 6 22 0p

 

 

 

  JUNIORI C (2004), PLAY-OUT (locurile 13-18), Etapa 7

 

Tinereţea Izvoarele – ACS Băicoi 3-3

Unirea Tricolor Lipăneşti – Viitorul Comarnic 6-0

Voinţa Măgurele – Viitorul Fortuna Breaza 0-12

# Echipa M V E I GM GP P
1 Unirea Tricolor Lipăneşti 7 5 1 1 41 8 16p
2 Viitorul Fortuna 2015 Breaza 7 5 1 1 28 7 16p
3 Viitorul Comarnic 7 5 0 2 16 10 15p
4 ACS Băicoi 7 2 1 4 15 13 7p
5 Tinereţea Izvoarele 7 1 1 5 12 23 4p
6 Voinţa Măgurele 7 1 0 6 4 55 3p

 

JUNIORI D (2006), Etapa 26

 

# Echipa M V E I GM GP P
1 Petrosport Ploieşti 2 26 22 0 4 87 21 66p
2 Petrosport Ploieşti 26 21 2 3 79 17 65p
3 ACS Petrolul 52 Ploieşti 26 20 3 3 74 27 63p
4 ACS Petrolul 52 Ploieşti 2 26 16 3 7 75 38 51p
5 AS Viking Pruszynski Ploiești 25 12 5 8 48 44 41p
6 Viitorul Mizil 26 10 5 11 40 44 35p
7 Hagianu Mircea Junior Câmpina 26 9 7 10 64 47 34p
8 Petrolul 95 Ploieşti 2 25 9 6 10 46 45 33p
9 FC Astra Ploieşti 24 9 6 9 38 38 33p
10 CSM Ploieşti 26 10 3 13 45 56 33p
11 Petrolul 95 Ploieşti 26 7 2 17 42 64 23p
12 CS Păuleşti 26 5 5 16 32 73 20p
13 CS Măneşti 2013 26 4 1 21 22 99 13p
14 ACS Băicoi 26 1 2 23 11 90 5p

*Competiţie rezervată juniorilor născuţi în/după 1 ianuarie 2006. ** ACS Băicoi s-a retras din campionat după etapa a XIII-a, toate jocurile din retur vor fi omologate cu 3-0 în favoarea adversarelor.

 

JUNIORI E (2008), Etapa 30

 

# Echipa M V E I GM GP P
1 Petrosport Ploieşti 30 30 0 0 245 9 90p
2 ACS Școala de Fotbal AC Toader Ploiești 30 23 4 3 126 40 73p
3 ACS Petrolul 52 Ploieşti 30 22 3 5 161 39 69p
4 AS Viking Pruszynski Ploiești 30 20 5 5 142 69 65p
5 FC Astra Ploieşti 30 19 4 7 107 56 61p
6 CS Valea Doftanei 30 18 2 10 148 73 56p
7 Petrolul 95 Ploieşti 30 18 2 10 116 71 56p
8 CSO Tricolorul Breaza 30 15 5 10 98 88 50p
9 Petrosport Ploieşti 2 30 15 2 13 78 73 47p
10 CSO Plopeni 30 9 2 19 59 128 29p
11 Sportul Câmpina 30 9 1 20 58 109 28p
12 ACS Şcoala de Fotbal AC Toader Ploieşti 2 30 9 0 21 58 110 27p
13 ACS Petrolul 52 Ploieşti 2 30 8 1 21 63 112 25p
14 CSM Ploieşti 30 4 1 25 43 168 13p
15 Savi Sport Ploiești 30 2 1 27 54 236 7p
16 Petrolul 95 Ploieşti 2 30 1 3 26 35 210 6p

 

 

 

 

 

