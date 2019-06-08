JUNIORI A (2000), Etapa 18
CS Cornu – CS Măneşti 3-0, fără joc
CSO Teleajen Văleni – AFC Brebu 3-0, fără joc
Avântul Măneciu – Petrolistul Boldeşti 3-0, fără joc
Unirea Urlaţi – AFC Băneşti 3-1
ACS Băicoi a stat
|#
|Echipa
|M
|V
|E
|I
|GM
|GP
|P
|1
|AFC Băneşti-Urleta
|16
|12
|3
|1
|65
|16
|39p
|2
|ACS Băicoi
|16
|11
|2
|3
|72
|33
|35p
|3
|Unirea Urlaţi
|16
|10
|3
|3
|56
|20
|33p
|4
|CS Măneşti 2013 Coada Izvorului
|16
|10
|2
|4
|47
|30
|32p
|5
|CS Cornu
|15
|6
|1
|8
|42
|42
|19p
|6
|Petrolistul Boldeşti
|15
|5
|1
|9
|24
|51
|16p
|7
|CSO Teleajenul Vălenii de Munte
|16
|3
|2
|11
|27
|52
|11p
|8
|Avântul Măneciu
|16
|3
|2
|11
|21
|53
|11p
|9
|AFC Brebu
|16
|2
|2
|12
|14
|71
|8p
*Competiţie rezervată juniorilor născuţi în/după 1 ianuarie 2000.
JUNIORI B (2002), Etapa 24
Sportul Valea Călugărească – CS Ceptura 3-0, fără joc
AS Târgşorul Vechi Stănceşti- CSO Plopeni 3-0, fără joc
Petrolul Ologeni – HM Câmpina 3-0, fără joc
AS Strejnic – Luceafărul Drajna 3-0, fără joc
AS Strachiojd – Unirea Urlaţi 9-3
CS Blejoi – Tricolorul Breaza 2-1
|#
|Echipa
|M
|V
|E
|I
|GM
|GP
|P
|1
|CSO Tricolorul Breaza
|22
|21
|0
|1
|145
|12
|63p
|2
|CS Blejoi
|22
|21
|0
|1
|114
|17
|63p
|3
|AS Targşorul Vechi Stăncești
|22
|16
|1
|5
|103
|33
|49p
|4
|AS Strejnic
|22
|13
|2
|7
|85
|52
|41p
|5
|Unirea Urlaţi
|22
|10
|3
|9
|53
|70
|33p
|6
|Sportul Valea Călugărească
|22
|9
|2
|11
|77
|74
|29p
|7
|AS Starchiojd
|22
|9
|2
|11
|66
|64
|29p
|8
|CSO Plopeni
|22
|9
|2
|11
|36
|56
|29p
|9
|Hagianu Mircea Junior Câmpina
|21
|5
|2
|14
|22
|58
|17p
|10
|CS Ceptura
|22
|5
|0
|17
|21
|138
|15p
|11
|Petrolul Ologeni
|22
|4
|2
|16
|33
|95
|14p
|12
|Luceafărul Drajna
|21
|0
|2
|19
|7
|93
|2p
*Competiţie rezervată juniorilor născuţi în/după 1 ianuarie 2002.
JUNIORI C (2004), PLAY-OFF (locurile 1-6), Etapa 7
Petrolul 52 II – Astra 1-3
Petrosport – Petrolul 52 1-6
Savi Sport – HM Câmpina 2-3
|#
|Echipa
|M
|V
|E
|I
|GM
|GP
|P
|1
|ACS Petrolul 52 Ploieşti
|6
|5
|0
|1
|24
|3
|15p
|2
|FC Astra Ploieşti
|6
|5
|0
|1
|23
|6
|15p
|3
|Hagianu Mircea Junior Câmpina
|7
|3
|1
|3
|19
|11
|10p
|4
|Petrosport Ploieşti
|7
|3
|1
|3
|13
|18
|10p
|5
|ACS Petrolul 52 Ploieşti 2
|7
|3
|0
|4
|10
|17
|9p
|6
|Savi Sport Ploiești
|7
|0
|0
|7
|8
|42
|0p
JUNIORI C (2004), PLAY-OUT (locurile 7-12), Etapa 7
Tineretul Gura Vitioarei – Petrolul 95 3-0, fără joc
Petrolul 95 – CS Brazi, amânat
CSO Mizil – ACS Şcoala Toder, amânat
|#
|Echipa
|M
|V
|E
|I
|GM
|GP
|P
|1
|Petrolul 95 Ploieşti
|6
|5
|1
|0
|22
|8
|16p
|2
|Tineretul Gura Vitioarei
|6
|4
|0
|2
|14
|12
|12p
|3
|ACS Școala de Fotbal AC Toader Ploiești
|6
|3
|1
|2
|10
|13
|10p
|4
|CS Brazi
|5
|2
|0
|3
|10
|6
|6p
|5
|Petrolul 95 Ploieşti 2
|5
|2
|0
|3
|10
|11
|6p
|6
|CSO Mizil
|6
|0
|0
|6
|6
|22
|0p
JUNIORI C (2004), PLAY-OUT (locurile 13-18), Etapa 7
Tinereţea Izvoarele – ACS Băicoi 3-3
Unirea Tricolor Lipăneşti – Viitorul Comarnic 6-0
Voinţa Măgurele – Viitorul Fortuna Breaza 0-12
|#
|Echipa
|M
|V
|E
|I
|GM
|GP
|P
|1
|Unirea Tricolor Lipăneşti
|7
|5
|1
|1
|41
|8
|16p
|2
|Viitorul Fortuna 2015 Breaza
|7
|5
|1
|1
|28
|7
|16p
|3
|Viitorul Comarnic
|7
|5
|0
|2
|16
|10
|15p
|4
|ACS Băicoi
|7
|2
|1
|4
|15
|13
|7p
|5
|Tinereţea Izvoarele
|7
|1
|1
|5
|12
|23
|4p
|6
|Voinţa Măgurele
|7
|1
|0
|6
|4
|55
|3p
JUNIORI D (2006), Etapa 26
|#
|Echipa
|M
|V
|E
|I
|GM
|GP
|P
|1
|Petrosport Ploieşti 2
|26
|22
|0
|4
|87
|21
|66p
|2
|Petrosport Ploieşti
|26
|21
|2
|3
|79
|17
|65p
|3
|ACS Petrolul 52 Ploieşti
|26
|20
|3
|3
|74
|27
|63p
|4
|ACS Petrolul 52 Ploieşti 2
|26
|16
|3
|7
|75
|38
|51p
|5
|AS Viking Pruszynski Ploiești
|25
|12
|5
|8
|48
|44
|41p
|6
|Viitorul Mizil
|26
|10
|5
|11
|40
|44
|35p
|7
|Hagianu Mircea Junior Câmpina
|26
|9
|7
|10
|64
|47
|34p
|8
|Petrolul 95 Ploieşti 2
|25
|9
|6
|10
|46
|45
|33p
|9
|FC Astra Ploieşti
|24
|9
|6
|9
|38
|38
|33p
|10
|CSM Ploieşti
|26
|10
|3
|13
|45
|56
|33p
|11
|Petrolul 95 Ploieşti
|26
|7
|2
|17
|42
|64
|23p
|12
|CS Păuleşti
|26
|5
|5
|16
|32
|73
|20p
|13
|CS Măneşti 2013
|26
|4
|1
|21
|22
|99
|13p
|14
|ACS Băicoi
|26
|1
|2
|23
|11
|90
|5p
*Competiţie rezervată juniorilor născuţi în/după 1 ianuarie 2006. ** ACS Băicoi s-a retras din campionat după etapa a XIII-a, toate jocurile din retur vor fi omologate cu 3-0 în favoarea adversarelor.
JUNIORI E (2008), Etapa 30
|#
|Echipa
|M
|V
|E
|I
|GM
|GP
|P
|1
|Petrosport Ploieşti
|30
|30
|0
|0
|245
|9
|90p
|2
|ACS Școala de Fotbal AC Toader Ploiești
|30
|23
|4
|3
|126
|40
|73p
|3
|ACS Petrolul 52 Ploieşti
|30
|22
|3
|5
|161
|39
|69p
|4
|AS Viking Pruszynski Ploiești
|30
|20
|5
|5
|142
|69
|65p
|5
|FC Astra Ploieşti
|30
|19
|4
|7
|107
|56
|61p
|6
|CS Valea Doftanei
|30
|18
|2
|10
|148
|73
|56p
|7
|Petrolul 95 Ploieşti
|30
|18
|2
|10
|116
|71
|56p
|8
|CSO Tricolorul Breaza
|30
|15
|5
|10
|98
|88
|50p
|9
|Petrosport Ploieşti 2
|30
|15
|2
|13
|78
|73
|47p
|10
|CSO Plopeni
|30
|9
|2
|19
|59
|128
|29p
|11
|Sportul Câmpina
|30
|9
|1
|20
|58
|109
|28p
|12
|ACS Şcoala de Fotbal AC Toader Ploieşti 2
|30
|9
|0
|21
|58
|110
|27p
|13
|ACS Petrolul 52 Ploieşti 2
|30
|8
|1
|21
|63
|112
|25p
|14
|CSM Ploieşti
|30
|4
|1
|25
|43
|168
|13p
|15
|Savi Sport Ploiești
|30
|2
|1
|27
|54
|236
|7p
|16
|Petrolul 95 Ploieşti 2
|30
|1
|3
|26
|35
|210
|6p